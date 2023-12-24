Togiatama reflects on RWC experience

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Hooker Zuriel Togiatama says he looks back on his Rugby World Cup experience with genuine satisfaction.

The 24-year-old sees it as exceeding his expectations in his sports career.

Togiatama, having learned from the experience, looks forward to applying those lessons to elevate his game in the upcoming season.

“Just even being exposed to that level of Rugby I learned more about myself on and off the field and how I could better take care of my mental health and that’s where I lead into next season being able to take care of myself better.”

The Hooker says the experience was valuable, believing it will benefit him in the long run.

It not only improve his rugby skills but also guide him towards personal growth and self-improvement.

The Drua will play its first game against the Blues on February 24th next year in Auckland, New Zealand.