Special memories at home for Lomani

Returning to his village with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians is a feeling like no other for scrum-half Frank Lomani.

The team after meeting fans in Dreketi and Wairiki yesterday moved to Lomani’s village in Nukubalavu, Savusavu.

The Fijian Drua star says this is a moment he will forever cherish.

“It’s a great feeling for me coming back to my village where everything started, nothing fancy, just living a simple and happy life. Just to be back here is a humbling experience for me, and to be bringing the team with me is something special and I will never forget.

Lomani adds the reception they received from the three villages was special and reminds him of how much confidence the people have in the Flying Fijians.

Coach Simon Raiwalui says it’s a great start to their stay in Taveuni and connecting with the people was something they needed.

The Flying Fijians will have a church service in Somosomo village today before starting their training tomorrow in Welagi.