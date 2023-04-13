Seruvakula to coach Fijian Warriors, squad announced

Flying Fijians assistant coach, Senirusi Seruvakula
Flying Fijians assistant coach, Senirusi Seruvakula will guide the Fijian Warriors as they prepare for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge.
Seruvakula who coached the Fijiana Drua in their inaugural Super W season and the Fijiana 15’s to the Rugby World Cup has now been handed the task of mentoring the Fijian Warriors.
This is a role not new to Seruvakula as he coached the Fiji Warriors which went undefeated for five years from 2015 to 2019.
He will be assisted by former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s rep Sireli Naqelevuki.
The duo have put together a strong 28-member squad which will travel to Samoa at the end of the month to face the host, Japan and Tonga A.
Eight players from the traveling 28-member squad have played for the Fijian Warriors last year while the majority of the players represented the Fijian Under-20.
The World Rugby PRC starts on May 3rd.
Fijian Warriors Squad WRPC:
Loosehead Prop
John Muller
Emosi Natubailagi
Simi Bulai
Hooker
Seremaia Komailevuka
Patemo Nuku
Nedly Grant
Tighthead Prop
Viliame Nairau
Joseva Nasaroa
Aisake Atani
Locks
Saula Qiolevu
Semi Tokitani
Isoa Tuwai
Loose Forwards
Motikai Murray
Judah Saumaisue
Ilikimi Torosi
Ebernezer Tuidraki
Halfback
Taitisu Lulusinu
Jonathan Sovasova
Flyhalf
Enele Malele
Ponipate Tuberi
Inside Center
Maika Kamikamica
Ropate Rinakama
Outside Center
Tevita Bukaniyava
Sireli Masiwini
Utility {Wings/Fullback}
Paul Dolokoto
Jack Volavola
Sikeli Basiyalo
Sireli Masi
[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]