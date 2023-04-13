Seruvakula to coach Fijian Warriors, squad announced

Flying Fijians assistant coach, Senirusi Seruvakula

Flying Fijians assistant coach, Senirusi Seruvakula will guide the Fijian Warriors as they prepare for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge.

Seruvakula who coached the Fijiana Drua in their inaugural Super W season and the Fijiana 15’s to the Rugby World Cup has now been handed the task of mentoring the Fijian Warriors.

This is a role not new to Seruvakula as he coached the Fiji Warriors which went undefeated for five years from 2015 to 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be assisted by former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s rep Sireli Naqelevuki.

The duo have put together a strong 28-member squad which will travel to Samoa at the end of the month to face the host, Japan and Tonga A.

Eight players from the traveling 28-member squad have played for the Fijian Warriors last year while the majority of the players represented the Fijian Under-20.

The World Rugby PRC starts on May 3rd.

Fijian Warriors Squad WRPC:

Loosehead Prop

John Muller

Emosi Natubailagi

Simi Bulai

Hooker

Seremaia Komailevuka

Patemo Nuku

Nedly Grant

Tighthead Prop

Viliame Nairau

Joseva Nasaroa

Aisake Atani

Locks

Saula Qiolevu

Semi Tokitani

Isoa Tuwai

Loose Forwards

Motikai Murray

Judah Saumaisue

Ilikimi Torosi

Ebernezer Tuidraki

Halfback

Taitisu Lulusinu

Jonathan Sovasova

Flyhalf

Enele Malele

Ponipate Tuberi

Inside Center

Maika Kamikamica

Ropate Rinakama

Outside Center

Tevita Bukaniyava

Sireli Masiwini

Utility {Wings/Fullback}

Paul Dolokoto

Jack Volavola

Sikeli Basiyalo

Sireli Masi



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]