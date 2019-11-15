Rokotuisawa boots Naitasiri into Skipper Cup final

The top two teams in the Skipper Cup this season will meet in the final next weekend.

This is after Naitasiri and Suva won their semifinals today.

Super-sub Etonia Rokotuisawa was the hero for the Highlanders after slotting a penalty in extra time for a 20-17 win against Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The see-saw encounter kept fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battled for victory.

Naitasiri got on the scoreboard first with a try to tight head prop Solomoni Navuso in the 14th minute of play for a 5-nil scoreline.

Six minutes later the Stallions galloped into the lead with a try to Josaia Cokaibusa and was converted by Sakiusa Gavidi as Nadroga led 7-5 at halftime.

Captain courageous Sireli Kaloucava than powered over the Nadroga tryline to put Naitasiri back in the lead 10-7 in the second spell.

A few minutes later Joeli Lutumailagi levelled the scores at 10-all through a successful penalty.

The Naitasiri forwards stepped-up taking control of the game seeing Necani Nawaqadau cross over the Stallions tryline.

A successful conversion by substitute Etonia Rokotuisawa extended their lead to 17-10.

The visitors placed a cloud of doubt on the Naitasiri crowd as Mosese Gavidi dived over for a try and was successfully converted by Jiuta Lutumailagi to level the scores at 17-all at fulltime.

The match was forced into 10 minutes sudden death.

Nadroga took their chances early and attempted a dropkick through Lutumailagi but he lost the ball forward in the process.

Naitasiri took full advantage of the mistake, gaining possession through a long kick by Rokotuisawa.

Nadroga won the lineout but handling errors once again deprived them of possession.

The Highlanders made use of the opportunity with a penalty kick to Rokotuisawa who successfully converted to the excitement of the home crowd.

Naitasiri will face Suva in the Skipper Cup final next week at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva defeated Namosi 24-16.