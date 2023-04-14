Reds reign in Samoa

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Facebook]

Suliasi Vunivalu scored a try in the Reds 40-28 win over Moana Pasifika in a historic Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at Apia Park in Samoa.

Vunivalu was impressive in the first half, setting up two tries and scoring one himself as the Reds led 28-14 at the break.

Two more tries in the second half to Matt Faesler and fly-hlaf Lawson Creighton sealed it for the visitors.

There’s nothing to be taken away from the host side as they showed plenty of enthusiasm, enough to deny Reds of a bonus point win.