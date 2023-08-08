Raiwalui to name World Cup squad today

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui will name his Rugby World Cup squad today in Nadi.

Fans will get to know our 33 players that’ll represent us in France at 3pm when Raiwalui reveals it at the Tanoa Hotel.

Raiwalui says his first priority after taking up the coaching job was to remind players of their ‘why’.

“Connect with people who support us, connect to each other and to bringing our team together and just understanding why we play for this jersey. It was a real focus for us and I think that’s the base for any team when you build the team spirit and team values.”

Raiwalui adds they’ve really worked hard to find that team spirit.

Our national side will be named this afternoon and the first group of players will depart for France on Thursday, with a match against the French scheduled for next Sunday.