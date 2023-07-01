QVS comes out on top in Eastern zone

In the finals of the Eastern Zone Deans, Queen Victoria School (QVS) emerged victorious over Lelean Memorial School with a score of 11 points to six.

QVS displayed a strong defence and scored the first try through Ponipate Vasu, leading 5-0 at halftime.

QVS coach Pedro Rawaqa expressed their determination to win the Deans trophy like any other school.

They will focus on improving their attacking strategies and defensive mechanisms on the field.

Tomorrow, the Southern Zone finals will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.