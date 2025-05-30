Playing for Fiji would be an honour: Komaitai

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Vodafone Fijiana newcomer Manuqalo Noame Komaitai only began playing rugby in 2021, after completing her phase two military training in the United Kingdom.

She says her love for the sport grew when she realised she needed something to keep her occupied on weekends.

Komaitai, the younger sister of former Fijiana 15s winger Alisi Komaitai, says her return to Fiji to trial for the squad is also part of a personal journey to reconnect with her roots.

“I’ve always said, if I had to choose, I would represent my country first. Playing for Fiji would be an honour.”

Despite growing up in Fiji, where rugby is deeply ingrained in the culture, Komaitai never played the sport during her school years.

Instead, she thrived in netball, representing Suva Grammar and Lelean Memorial School as a goal attack and goal shooter.

Her rugby journey began with the London Irish Emeralds, her first-ever club, where her natural athleticism and determination quickly made an impression.

Originally positioned on the wing, her coach soon recognised her strength and versatility and shifted her to the back row.

She now covers positions 6, 7 and number 8, a role she has grown to love.

Outside of club rugby, Komaitai has worn the jersey for the British Army rugby team and also played rugby league with York Valkyrie.

Often the only Fijian woman in the squad, she credits the support of her teammates and the inclusive nature of women’s rugby in the UK for helping her thrive.

Komaitai holds the distinction of being the first Fijian female soldier in the Irish Guards, a milestone she carries with pride.

She currently serves in the British Army, proudly wearing the iconic red tunic of the Irish Guards during ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

