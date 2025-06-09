Players urged to give their best

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive officer Koli Sewabu [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive officer Koli Sewabu is urging players competing in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy final this weekend to give it their all, with scouts expected to be on the lookout for talent to join the Fiji Warriors squad.

The Fiji Warriors are set to play matches against an Australian side touring the country later this year, as part of celebrations marking the Vuvale Partnership between Fiji and Australia.

These matches are seen as a valuable opportunity for local players to gain exposure to international competition.

“Our Fiji Warriors team are going to be picked from our Skipper Cup competition, a couple from our under-20s and I think there’s going to be a few surprises from our Vanua Trophy for players who performed well in the last couple of matches. The official announcement of the team will happen soon.”

Dates and venues for the Fiji Warriors’ matches are yet to be confirmed.

This Saturday’s Vodafone Vanua Trophy final will see Kadavu take on Navosa at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The match will be broadcast live on FBC Two.

