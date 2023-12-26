Natave grateful for personal growth

Livai Natave

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Livai Natave reflects on the challenges of the recent season, recognizing it’s demanding nature but emphasizing the invaluable lessons it brought.

Natave says he faced numerous challenges throughout his journey with the Drua, but he values the life lessons he has learned

He adds that he is grateful for experiencing substantial personal growth along the way.

“It’s mainly because of the professionalism on when we sleep, how do we recover and all those injuries, managing stuff and also off the field I’ve learned to use money wisely, budgeting and invest.”

The prop adds h e’s become more disciplined, crediting the team’s structured training routine for the positive change.

The Drua squad anticipates a larger turnout of supporters, families, and friends in the upcoming season.