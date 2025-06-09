Nasinu ready to face defending champions

While Nasinu Secondary School has the utmost respect for Queen Victoria School, they will be going all out this weekend when they take on the defending champions in the Vodafone Deans Trophy under-18 quarter-finals.

The clash between the two schools will be a repeat of last year’s finals, where QVS ended Nasinu’s fairytale run to win the trophy.

Team captain Iowane Kuruivanuakula says his players knows what to expect, and they are ready to put their bodies on the line this Saturday.

His team has been banking on prayer and hard work over the past few weeks, and they are focused on getting the work done.

They know it will not be an easy task, but they have come this far and have no intention of slowing down.

“They are a champion team and we have a lot of respect for them. But we also want glory, and the boys are ready to do whatever it takes to walk away with a win. We know it will not be easy, but we are ready to give our all.”

He is also calling out to their supporters, families and old scholars to come out in numbers and cheer on the team as they chase greatness.

The two sides will go head-to-head at 5.10pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and the match will air Live on FBC Two.

