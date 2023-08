Emoni Narawa

Fijian born Emoni Narawa will feature for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Narawa is one of the 33 players selected by coach Ian Foster to represent New Zealand.

Two time All Blacks winning World Cup captain Richie McCaw announced the names of the players in a special event in Napier.

Former Queen Victoria School student Narawa made his All Blacks debut last month against Argentina just days after his 24th birthday.