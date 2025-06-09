Nadroga taking a gradual approach to fitness, says president

[Source: Nadroga Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga Rugby Union is banking on a gradual build-up in fitness to carry them through the long and demanding 2025 Skipper Cup season.

While many teams focus on early-season conditioning peaks, Nadroga’s leadership is instead prioritizing consistency and longevity, a method they believe will pay off as the competition progresses.

Nadroga rugby union president Jiuta Waqavonovono told FBC Sports that it’s part of a long-term strategy refined over years of experience by their coaching staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“You have to develop your fitness so that it goes with the flow of the game. You don’t have to be fully fit before the season starts. If you’re going to be fit now, you might not finish the season well because of the fitness.”

He added that the approach is not new and is carefully designed to ensure players maintain top form when it matters most at the business end of the season.

Nadroga will face Vatukoula in round 2 of the 2025 Skipper cup season this Saturday.

In other skipper cup matches this weekend, Nadi will take on Macuata in Prince Charles Park on Friday while Naitasiri clashes with Tailevu on Saturday, Suva plays Lautoka, Tailevu faces Naitasiri and Malolo hosts Ba.

The Nadi and Macuata match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.