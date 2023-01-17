Montoya, Wiliame, two of six options at centre for Warriors

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya and former Bati back rower Brayden Wiliame are two of the names in contention for the Warrior’s centre position.

The Warriors have options galore at centre with Montoya, Wiliame, Marata Niukore, Viliami Vailea, Adam Pompey and Rocco Berry all in contention for the position.

Given Niukore’s proven record at the club and Test level he could be the first choice at centre otherwise Montoya is the likely successor.

However, coach Andrew Webster could also consider 20-year-old Vailea as a favorite to take the spot along with versatile centre-back rower, Wiliame.

The Warriors will face the Wests Tigers in pre-season while their round one match is against the Knights on March 3rd.