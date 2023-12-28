Momo happy to be back on the wing

Former France-based player Epeli Momo

Former France-based player Epeli Momo says he’s satisfied with returning to his original playing position for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Having joined the Drua seven months ago following a three-year period with Pro D2 club Montauban, Momo says he appreciates the chance to play for the Super Rugby franchise.

He says one thing that really excites him is returning to the wing.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m on the backline and wing and when I went to France they made changes to my position but I’m happy that when I returned the Drua put me back to my original position.”

The Ba lad says he didn’t have any second thoughts when approached to join the Fijian Drua.

Our Drua will kick-off the 2024 season against the Blues in Auckland on February 24.