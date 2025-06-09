FBC former executives prepare for trial

[File Photo]

The trial of former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar is set to proceed.

The defence counsels have confirmed this in court.

The two appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele as pre-trial matters continued.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces charges of abuse of office for gain and general dishonesty causing a loss. He is accused of pursuing five legal cases without board approval, allegedly resulting in a loss of $138,813.37.

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Sagar faces one count of general dishonesty causing a loss. He is accused of approving payments totalling $15,075.88 to R Patel Lawyers without board approval in 2023.

Defence counsels Gul Fatima and Ritesh Singh told the court they are working on pre-trial matters, including agreed facts.

They also asked Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to respond to their representations and confirm its witness list before the trial begins.

FICAC counsel Setefano Komaibaba told the court that responses to the defence representations will be provided.

He said FICAC was also preparing its witness list and continuing discussions on agreed facts.

The matter will return to court on August 25, when trial proceedings are expected to begin.