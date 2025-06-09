FLRC seeks public input on court rules review

[File Photo]

The Fiji Law Reform Commission is calling on members of the public and stakeholders to help shape the future of Fiji’s civil justice system by making written submissions on the review of the High Court Rules 1988 and the Magistrates’ Court Rules 1945.

The review is being undertaken by the Civil Rules Reference Committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Alipate Qetaki, with High Court Judges Justice Senileba Levaci and Justice Mohammed Azhar serving as members.

The Committee has been tasked with examining the civil procedure framework and recommending reforms to ensure the Rules are modern, efficient, accessible and responsive to the needs of court users.

The Commission says the review is an opportunity to assess whether the current rules continue to meet the needs of litigants, legal practitioners, the judiciary, businesses, government agencies and the wider community.

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The Commission has also released a consultation paper outlining the key issues under review and posing a series of questions to encourage informed discussion and constructive feedback.

The Commission is inviting submissions from legal practitioners, government ministries and agencies, statutory bodies, civil society organizations, businesses, academic institutions and members of the public.

It is also encouraging stakeholders to raise any additional issues relevant to the review that may not be specifically covered in the consultation paper.