Ba one win away from EPL glory

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba has one hand on the Extra Premier League title after a 2-1 win over Extra Supermarket Labasa at Subrail Park today.

The win means Ba now has 36 points and Labasa remains in second place on the standings on 32 points with two rounds remaining.

The Men in Black can now clinch a record-extending 22nd league title with victory over Tailevu Naitasiri FC next weekend.

Rex Naime gave Labasa the lead in the 3rd minute before Nabil Begg equalised from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

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Etonio Dogalau then broke Labasa’s hearts with the winning goal in the 93rd minute.

In another match today, Tagimoucia Nadi FC claimed a vital 3-2 victory over Nasinu FC.

The result gives Nadi three valuable points in its fight for Premier League survival, while Nasinu’s push for a top-four finish suffers a setback.

Meanwhile, Labasa ended Ba’s unbeaten run undoubtedly with a commanding 6-1 victory in their Digicel Fiji FA Women’s Super League clash at Subrail Park this afternoon.

The convincing home win sees Labasa close the gap at the top of the standings after handing the league leaders their first defeat of the 2026 campaign.