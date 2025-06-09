New hope for conjoined twins

The twins were taken overseas after doctors and their family sought specialized treatment.[PICTURE:SUPPPLIED]

Ten-month-old Fijian conjoined twins Dicecea and Jesepeli Kikau have arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for medical assessments to determine if separation surgery is possible.

The sisters will be assessed by specialists under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, led by pediatric surgeon Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah.

Born on September 6 2025, the twins are joined at the chest, abdomen and pelvis, a rare condition known as omphalo-ischiopagus tetrapus.

They were also born as part of a set of triplets, making their case extremely rare.

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The twins, from Nausori, were taken overseas after local doctors and their family sought specialized treatment.

However, estimated costs from medical centers in the US, UK, Australia and Mexico exceeded US$1 million, making treatment unaffordable.

The family later received support through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which covers medical, travel and logistical expenses.

The twins are now undergoing detailed medical evaluations in Riyadh to plan the next steps in their treatment.

Established in 1990, the programme has assessed more than 158 cases and successfully separated 72 sets of conjoined twins from over 28 countries.