Mather hope players will stay in pathway and Fiji

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager BJ Mather

The rugby unions in Fiji have been doing a great job in identifying talent according to new Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager BJ Mather.

He says they’ll need to identify the kids who have the ability to make it through and making sure they stay in the pathway and involved in Fiji rather than moving overseas.

The Englishman plans to build a good relationship with the unions so more players may be drafted into our pathways.

Our Flying Fijians coach will be known next month Mather says he’s looking forward to working with whoever will be selected.

“One of the focus areas for me and for whoever comes in as Flying Fijians head coach is to work really closely with those unions maybe do a little bit of education on how the Flying Fijians wanna play the game and work with the provincial coaches to try and get some understanding around that and develop some relationship where it’s a little bit easy to identify talent and push them the pathway.”

Mather adds one thing he’s learned is everybody seems to play rugby which is a good problem to have.

The 2024 Fiji Rugby season will start with 7s next month.