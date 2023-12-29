Matakesi to lift women’s 7s at Coral Coast

[Source: Supplied]

Organizers of the McDonalds’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s are anticipating thrilling action in the women’s division next month.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says the inclusion of New Zealand shadow national side, Matakesi, adds a new dimension to the competition, as it features experienced and fringe players looking to make the cut for the World Sevens Series.

“We’re very excited that New Zealand have accepted our invitation to participate. This will be their first time here in the Coral Coast 7s in 2024, they will be a very difficult team to beat, and everyone knows the high quality that New Zealand have in the women’s division. Not only that, we have got the Fiji women’s shadow team participating under the name Mount Masada and we’ve got Vanuatu coming across, the Manly Mermaids which is a team made up of a lot of Australian players so yes they have got different names but the players that are running on the field are very well established international players.”

With the shadow Fijiana side also participating, Whyte says fans can be assured of some top level rugby at the three-day tournament.

Other local teams that will be competing in the women’s division include Seahawks, Nadi, Vatu Talei, Lilian Amazons, Fire, Ba Originals and Ezers.

The pool draws for the men’s and women’s divisions will be announced next Tuesday.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.