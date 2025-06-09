Malolo rugby dedicates win to late coach Esala Nauga

[Photo Credit: Malolo Rugby Union]

Malolo Rugby Men’s coach Rupeni Nasiga says his side’s victory over defending Skipper Cup champions Nadroga was built on hard work, belief, and the never-give-up attitude that defines the island team.

Malolo stunned Nadroga 23–22 at Lawaqa Park, a result that ended the Stallions’ title defense and confirmed Malolo’s place in the Skipper Cup semifinals.

The underdog side dedicated their hard-fought win to their late coach, Esala Nauga, a respected figure in Fijian rugby who passed away recently.

Nauga, a former Flying Fijians vice-captain and long-time Nadroga head coach, had been closely involved with the Malolo Rugby Union before his passing, leaving behind a legacy of discipline, humility, and hard work.

Coach Rupeni Nasiga said the team played with Nauga’s memory in their hearts.

“It was hard work. That’s how we won the game today. We dedicate this win to our late coach, to his family. It will be very tough. Playing against Nadroga, they are giants in this competition and we came as underdogs but we worked hard, really hard.”

He said the players showed heart and courage, putting their bodies on the line against one of the toughest teams in Fijian rugby.

While proud of the performance, the coach admitted there’s still work to be done as they

