Macuata eyes growth despite early loss

Source: Macuata Rugby Union / Facebook

Macuata Rugby Union remains committed to building its foundation despite early hurdles in the 2025 Skipper Cup season.

The side, still in its third year of top-level provincial rugby, fell short in their opening match against Nadroga but believe growth will come through time and effort.

Union secretary Walter Matalau says one of the main challenges lies in resources and building capacity from the ground up.

“One of the challenges that we face is about the resources. We are trying to build up on our sports equipment and all that. Given the fact that we are just here in our second year, we are trying to develop from the grassroots level so that once it comes up to the Skipper provincial team, then everything works out well for the coaches.”

Macuata lost 39–18 to Nadroga over the weekend and now turn their attention to this week’s round 2 clash against Nadi.

Despite the short turnaround and limited resources, Matalau says the team is preparing with what they have.

Nadi will host Macuata at King Charles Park this Saturday for round 2 of the 2025 Skipper Cup season.

