Lion's cautious semi-final approach

Suva Grammar School will be represented in the semi-finals of the Vodafone Super Deans in three grades.

Their U14, 15, and 18 grades made it past the quarter-finals and are now preparing for the semi-finals set for this weekend.

Assistant Principal Emosi Kuli says Cuvu who was the favorite from the West, was a tough team to beat.

Article continues after advertisement

Now into the semis, Grammar braces for top contenders Queen Victoria School.

Kuli says just like last year, they’ll opt for the underdog tag, stick to their game plan and play the game like their lives depended on it.

“The message to them is just to focus and to understand what it means to them going into the semi-final. Looking at QVS as the best, the team to beat, we just have to focus.”

They’re calling on fellow Grammarians to show up in numbers and roar the team to the final.

The semi-final of the Deans will be held on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it on FBC Sports.