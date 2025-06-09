Kadavu dedicate victory to teammate’s loss

Matelita Numia [Source: Kadavu Rugby Union/Facebook]

Kadavu Women’s Rugby team’s 29-26 victory over Naitasiri in the Subrails Marama Cup was one marked by both triumph and tragedy.

The emotional encounter was played under the shadow of heartbreaking news as Kadavu’s outside centre, Matelita Numia, learned of her father’s passing just moments before kickoff.

Despite the devastating loss, Numia took the field, showing immense courage and unwavering commitment to her teammates as her strength inspired Kadavu to a hard-fought win over a determined Naitasiri side.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Kadavu Rugby Union dedicated the victory to Numia, describing her as “a shining example of resilience and courage in the face of adversity.”

“Despite this, she showed up, she kept her smile and team spirit and helped the team get through to a clear victory.”

The Union also extended its heartfelt condolences to Numia and her family, saying the entire Kadavu rugby community mourns with her.

It was a victory that went beyond the scoreboard, one that embodied the spirit of unity, strength and love that defines Kadavu rugby.

