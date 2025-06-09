Kadavu crowned Vodafone Vanua champions

Kadavu Rugby has created history in only its first year in the Vodafone Vanua Championship claiming the title after a hard-fought 23–17 victory over Navosa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.

Navosa drew first blood, crossing the line in just the second minute to put early pressure on their opponents.

But Kadavu responded with determination, scoring their first try half an hour into the match to lead after an earlier penalty as well.

Both teams produced quality rugby, thrilling the fans with fierce tackles and clever attacking plays.

The intensity lifted in the second spell as a roaring crowd urged their sides on.

In the end, Kadavu held their nerve, fending off Navosa’s late surge to seal a memorable win and lift the coveted Vanua Championship title.

Both teams will feature in next seasons Skipper Cup.

