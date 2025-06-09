Hull KR beat Wigan in Grand Final for historic treble

[Source: BBC]

Hull KR have made history by becoming only the fifth team to win a Super League Grand Final, defeating Wigan Warriors 24 – 6 at Old Trafford to complete a remarkable treble.

Having already claimed the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield, Hull KR sealed their first league championship since 1984.

Wigan’s Brad O’Neill was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Tyrone May — a turning point that Hull KR capitalised on with tries from Mikey Lewis and Joe Burgess.

Harry Smith hit back for Wigan, but Jez Litten’s solo effort and a late second try from Burgess sealed a famous victory for Hull KR and capped off their historic season.

