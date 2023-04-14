Hetet’s much anticipated return to action

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet is making his much anticipated return to action tonight against the Brumbies in round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Hetet was sidelined for more than five months due to injury and will come off the bench tonight as an impact player.

The son of former Flying Fijian prop Joeli Veitayaki while opening up about his injury for the first time says, he had to take baby steps both physically and mentally towards his recovery.

“It was just a waiting game until I get back into this training. But I learnt a bit more about myself and I probably just took everyday as it came.”

The 26-year-old who looks up to Fijian rugby star Rupeni Caucau says there’s nothing quite like representing his country.

This is made it even more sweeter with their 16th man always turning up in numbers to support the team.

Hetet and the Drua will take on Brumbies tonight at 9.35 at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can watch it live on the FBC SPORTS HD Channel.