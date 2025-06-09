FRU pushes for rural ground upgrades

Action between Naitasiri and Suva in the Farebrother Trophy match in Naluwai ground, Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Koli Sewabu says the successful hosting of the last weeks Farebrother Trophy match in Naluwai ground, Naitasiri has reignited discussions on improving rural rugby grounds across the country.

It was the first time in years that top-tier rugby returned to the famous Naitasiri venue, drawing huge crowds and reminding many of the deep roots the sport holds in Fiji’s rural communities.

Sewabu says the match was made possible after Naitasiri’s request to host it at Naluwai was endorsed, despite challenges with ground bookings elsewhere.

“Because of the other grounds being booked and Naitasiri’s request to take the game up there, it was endorsed, and we just had to put plans in place to ensure that all the risks were mitigated. Fortunately, there were no major issues — it turned out to be a great day of rugby, connecting our grassroots again.”

He adds that talks are already underway with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Fiji Sports Council to identify grounds that could host domestic competitions in the future, as Fiji Rugby continues its search for a home venue.

“With so many sports happening at the same time, there are frequent booking clashes, and our hands are tied. That’s why we’ve had to take games out to places like Naluwai — to keep the game alive where it all begins.”

Sewabu adds Fiji Rugby’s accredited World Rugby Match Commissioners are instrumental in assessing rural venues to ensure player safety and ground suitability before matches are approved.

The Naluwai event, he said, underscored both the challenges and the potential of taking elite rugby back to its roots — where the heart of the game still beats strongest.

Meanwhile, Naitasiri retained the INKK Farebrother trophy after defeating Suva 27-25 infront of a passionate Naitasiri crowd.

