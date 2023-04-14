Free entry to Marama Championship tomorrow

[File Photo]

There’s great news for rugby fans as entry to the Suva Grammar Grounds tomorrow for the ANZ Marama Championship is free.

FRU acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki says they want to promote women’s rugby and this is one way to do it.

Fans will be able to witness eight matches, four each from senior and Under-19 grades.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki says the Marama competition had been growing and it was only right to encourage more fans to come and show their support by allowing free entry.

After two rounds of competition, Yasawa remains unbeaten and is at the top of the ladder with 10 points.

Last season’s champion Suva as well as newly promoted Navosa and Namosi also remain unbeaten so far but are separated with point differences.

Nadi, Tailevu, Nadroga, and Rewa are yet to record a win.

Yasawa is also taking a strong lead in the Under-19 grade, with two wins.

They share the top place with Nadi while Suva sits on third with 8 points.

Tailevu and Navosa have a win and a loss each while Nadroga, Namosi, and Rewa are yet to register a win.

Tomorrow’s matches will see Rewa battle Nadroga, Suva faces Navosa, Tailevu meets Nadi and Yasawa will be up against Namosi.

The competition kicks off at 9am.