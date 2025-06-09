Fisher stands tall amid criticism

Alfreda Fisher. [File Photo]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s captain Alfreda Fisher has opened up about the challenges of leadership.

Fisher admits wearing the captain’s armband can be lonely, and at times it comes with heavy criticism.

She says the recent Rugby World Cup tested her mentally, with frustration and confusion setting in for most of the tournament, even during their only win against Wales.

Article continues after advertisement

But through it all, Fisher says her father’s words of encouragement – even from thousands of miles away helped her stay strong and keep leading from the front.

“I’ve been telling my dad I don’t want to play again, people are criticising my leadership. And something my dad keeps on reminding me, he’s been telling me for the first time, and then why did you start, why did you take the role the first time? If you start it, you should end it.”

She adds her father has been a motivation, constantly reminding her that she has a purpose to fulfil.

Fisher says the whole experience was overwhelming and also came with its lessons.

The Fijiana moved up one spot to 13th place in the rankings after their win against Wales.

The side arrived into the country on Wednesday after their second-ever Rugby World Cup outing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.