The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will face Colombia in its opening match of World Rugby’s newly introduced WXV3 competition in October.

World Rugby released the draws last night with the Sevens Stadium in Dubai set to host the new competition.

Fijiana will face Colombia on October 13th and then Spain on the 20th.

The final weekend on October 27th will see Fijiana taking on Kazakhstan.