Fiji Deaf Rugby team set to compete

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Fiji Deaf Rugby team will be departing for Australia tomorrow to compete in the Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby 7s tournament.

They’ll do so with some inspirational words from the Minister for Youth and Sports.

After presenting their I-Tatau at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday, Minister Jese Saukuru urged them to compete with pride, unity, and determination as ambassadors of Fiji.

“As you embark on this journey to represent Fiji to Australia, take comfort in knowing that god is with you, providing strength and support every step of the way.”

He encouraged the players to give their best on the field, and to always strive for greatness.

He thanked all the parents, family members and coaches of the players for their continuous support for the team, in molding them into what they are today.

The tournament will be held over the next two days.





