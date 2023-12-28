Fiji Babaas to feature in Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s

The shadow national side, Fiji Babaas, will feature at the Fiji Bitter Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s next month at Nasau Park in Levuka, Ovalau.

This was announced by Yalovata Rugby President Isoa Lala during their tournament launch at Paradise Beverages in Walu Bay, Suva this afternoon.

Lala says the participation of the Babaas will add flair to the tournament.

The Yalovata 7s will be held from the 11th to the 13th of January.

The Babaas will also participate in the McDonald Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Meanwhile, the Wairiki 7s carnival was also launched today and will be held in Taveuni.

The Wairiki 7s will be from the 17th to the 20th of January.