Flying Fijians settling well in Japan

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are settling well in Japan ahead of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2026.

They are in full preparation mode, aiming to retain their title.

Utility Tuidraki Samusamuvodre says they had a good training run today under great weather.

The side has been acclimatizing well to the new environment and is looking forward to getting the tournament underway.

Article continues after advertisement

The past few days have been spent working on their different player combinations, with a tough line up ahead of them.

“The boys are looking really good and are ready for this week. Preparation has been coming along well and we are all excited to run on to the field and get the tournament started.”

Fiji will play Canada in the semifinal on Saturday.