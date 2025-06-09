Employers urged to act now

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Businesses owing contributions to the Fiji National Provident Fund are being urged to settle their outstanding debts before the amnesty period closes on October 31.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation stated that more than $8 million remains outstanding, including $4.8 million owed by active employers.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard is urging affected employers to contact FNPF as soon as possible to resolve their cases before the deadline.

He says some employers have already responded positively to the amnesty programme, with $913,000 recovered so far.

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This is in addition to $2.8 million recovered from a legacy debt of $10.8 million.

FCEF has partnered with FNPF to hold employer forums across the divisions, beginning with the Central Division.

The forums aim to engage employers directly and help resolve as many outstanding cases as possible.

Bernard says paying statutory contributions on time is an important part of being a responsible employer.

He said social security was a key part of decent work, while meeting statutory obligations can also help businesses attract and retain workers.

Bernard adds that employers should act now rather than wait until the amnesty period expires.