GBV responses need strengthening

[Photo: File]

Gender-based violence remains a major concern in Fiji and the Pacific, with researchers and health experts looking at ways to strengthen prevention and response.

The issue is being highlighted at the Pacific Island Health Research Symposium, where a dedicated side event is focusing on the impact of gender-based violence and possible solutions.

Associate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, Pragya Singh, says the discussions are timely and will help stakeholders better understand how gender-based violence affects communities.

She says research and evidence can help guide decisions on how to address the issue and prevent further harm.

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“The information and discussions will help us decide how gender-based violence in our country and the Pacific can impact us and how we can stop it.”

Singh says bringing researchers, health professionals and stakeholders together provides an opportunity to identify practical solutions and take timely action.

She says the findings and discussions can also help inform policies and strengthen responses to gender-based violence in Fiji and across the Pacific.

The symposium has attracted about 400 participants, with researchers presenting work on a range of health issues affecting the region.