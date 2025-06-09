Senior cop awaits judgment

[Photo: Supplied]

The judgment in the bribery case against senior police officer George Lagi has been adjourned.

Lagi is facing one count of bribery over an alleged payment of more than six thousand dollars.

It is alleged that between October 1, 2012 and January 31, 2014, Lagi accepted a total advantage of 6,580 dollars and 14 cents from a private individual.

The alleged payment was made in connection with an act Lagi was expected to perform as a Criminal Investigations Department officer.

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His bail has been extended.

The court will deliver its judgment September 23.