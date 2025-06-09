New Sydney route to boost tourism

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways will launch direct flights between Nadi and Western Sydney International Airport from March next year, adding more than 53,000 seats annually between Fiji and Australia.

The new route comes as Fiji records strong growth in arrivals from Australia, its largest tourism source market.

Fiji has surpassed one million visitor arrivals over a 12 month period for the first time, with its highest monthly visitor arrivals recorded in July this year.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the new route will improve access to Fiji for travellers in Western Sydney.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is one of the fastest-growing regions in New South Wales, and a direct route there means easier, more affordable access for Australians looking to holiday in Fiji – which means more visitors, more jobs and more opportunities for our tourism industry. It’s also home to one of the largest Fijian communities outside Fiji, so this route is about more than just tourism – it’s about making it easier for our people to stay connected to family and friends, and for Fiji to keep growing as a destination the world wants to visit.”

Western Sydney International Airport Chief Executive Officer Simon Hickey says the airline’s entry will provide more choice for travellers and improve connections between Western Sydney and Fiji.

The airport says more than 70 per cent of Sydney’s Fijian population lives in Western Sydney.

The new service will operate alongside Fiji Airways’ existing daily flights between Nadi and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport.

The flight route is expected to begin on March 19 next year with flights operating three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.