Women flock to HPV screening

[Photo: Supplied]

Strong demand for Fiji’s new human papillomavirus (HPV) screening program has seen about 20 to 30 women turn up on its first day at the Black Rock Health Centre in Nadi.

Principal Medical Officer at Nadi Maternity Dr Lice Vadigi states the strong turnout is partly due to the self-collection option offered under the new program.

Women can collect the sample themselves and hand it to health workers, she says.

Vadigi says this removes some of the embarrassment, discomfort and pain associated with traditional Pap smear screening.

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Results can be available within an hour, allowing women who test positive for HPV to receive treatment.

Vadigi says cervical cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages, making regular screening important even for women who feel healthy.

She says the program will continue and is not a one-off initiative.

The program has started in Lautoka and Nadi, with screening expected to be rolled out to other subdivisions.

Vadigi is urging women to follow updates from the Family Health Unit and Ministry of Health on when screening will be available in their areas.

She is also calling on families, including husbands and male relatives, to encourage women to get screened.

Vadigi says women need to prioritise their health because illness can also affect their families.