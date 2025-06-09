CRC report to be tabled in Parliament first

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has confirmed that the Constitutional Review Commission’s report will be tabled in Parliament before being released to the public.

The report was submitted to Cabinet today following a presidential warrant issued by Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu for it to be brought before Parliament.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says the Government aims to present the report to Parliament in either of the two upcoming sittings.

Tabuya says that once the report is public, the Government will have a clearer timeline for introducing the Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament.

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She says a special committee will be assigned to consider the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

“It will go through the whole process, from the first to the third reading, and the time given to the people. There will also be a special committee that will be convened to look at the Constitutional Amendment Bill. It will be a bipartisan committee that will be made up of both government and opposition members because we feel the whole House must consider this Constitutional Amendment Bill.”

Tabuya adds that they will await the availability of the Speaker of Parliament, who is currently out of the country.