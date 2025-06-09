FCCC to investigate taxi meter calibration complaints

[Photo: File]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is looking into concerns raised by taxi operators over the cost of meter calibration.

The issue was raised during a meeting between FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta and members of the Fiji Zone Taxi Association.

Taxi operators claimed some meter calibration providers are requiring them to purchase new meters at a cost of around 400 dollars.

“We’ll look into it as well. For me, it was the first time for me to hear it, and it was in this meeting, so I’m grateful that we attended.”

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Jiuta says FCCC will investigate the complaint and work with relevant regulators and stakeholders, including the Land Transport Authority.

She says the Commission wants to understand the issue and explore ways of addressing costs faced by taxi operators.

“We’ll definitely look into it, and maybe we’ll work with the relevant ministry and other stakeholders, the regulators, LTA, on how we can try and improve this.”

The concern comes as taxi operators raise wider concerns about increasing operational costs, including fuel, maintenance and insurance.

The association is also seeking a review of the taxi fare structure, which FCCC says has not been comprehensively reviewed since 2011.

Jiuta says operators will need to provide evidence and supporting documents to support their claims about rising costs.

She says FCCC’s assessments are evidence-based and the Commission cannot make decisions based on assumptions.

The Commission says the taxi industry can submit its concerns for assessment, with any changes to regulated fares subject to the established review process.