Fijian music heads to Australia, NZ

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

ZAR Logistics has partnered with InsideOut Fiji to support Fijian artists taking their music to audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a sponsorship agreement, with ZAR Logistics becoming a major sponsor of InsideOut Fiji’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour and its new recorded performance series, Tune Mai.

The tour will take Resonance Entertainment artists, including Vegas 6, MARAMA and Fo Sho, to 10 cities across Australia and New Zealand in November.

The tour stops include Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Christchurch, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington.

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Tune Mai will feature in-studio recorded performances by Resonance Entertainment artists as part of the build-up to the tour.

ZAR Logistics Operations Manager Melanie Williams says the company is pleased to support an initiative that creates opportunities for local artists.

She says music can connect people and take Fijian stories to audiences beyond the country.

Williams says supporting Tune Mai is one way ZAR Logistics can contribute to the growth of Fiji’s creative and entertainment sector.

InsideOut Fiji Director Apakuki KUKI Nalawa says the partnership will support the production and promotion of Tune Mai and the November tour.

He says the series will give artists a platform to showcase their live recorded performances while building interest ahead of the tour.

Nalawa says the support from ZAR Logistics will also help take the studio performances to live stages across Australia and New Zealand.

The tour is expected to strengthen links between Fijian artists and the region’s music and entertainment markets.

For InsideOut Fiji, the goal is to take local music beyond Fiji, in line with its slogan, From Fiji to the World.