Taxi fares face six-month wait

[Photo: File]

Taxi operators may have to wait up to six months for a comprehensive review of the taxi fare structure.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the Commission is prepared to review the industry’s fare structure, which has not been

comprehensively reviewed since 2011.

However, she says the process will take time and depends on taxi operators providing detailed information on their costs and revenue.

“To be honest, the fare structure, when we’re doing a review of a whole fare structure, it will take about six months, I’m being honest with you.”

Jiuta says the Commission has a limited team working directly on taxi matters, which contributes to the timeframe.

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She is urging operators to submit evidence including fuel receipts, maintenance and servicing costs, tyre expenses, loan statements, mileage and revenue information.

“We can’t work on assumptions. We work on evidence and actual documents that you will submit.”

The comments come as taxi operators seek relief from the scheduled reversion of the temporary fare increase introduced in July.

The industry is calling for the current fare to be maintained while it prepares its submission to the FCCC.

Jiuta says the Commission can reconsider the 14-cent adjustment if operators provide sufficient evidence to support their request.

She says FCCC has to balance the interests of taxi operators with the affordability of fares for consumers.

The Commission previously received only 15 submissions from taxi operators for its assessment of the fuel-related fare adjustment — 12 from the Western Division and three from

Suva.

Jiuta says a more comprehensive submission from the industry will help the Commission assess the actual cost of operating a taxi.

The FCCC says the full review will consider the wider fare structure and not just fuel costs.