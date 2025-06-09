New taxi base opens

A new taxi base in Kinoya Village is set to create income opportunities for local families, with space for up to 30 taxis.

The Vunikoro Co-operative of Kalabu officially opened its first taxi base in the village this afternoon.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening indigenous business participation.

“Its a significant day for them today and also Kinoya Village and the Landowners who are here from Kalabu who have worked together to ensure that this base becomes operational.”

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Ro Filipe said the co-operative members would now apply for taxi permits and register under the new base.

Thirty permits have been allocated for the operation.

Kinoya Village is home to 116 households and is expected to benefit from improved access to transport services through the Vunikoro Co-operative Taxi and Tours service.

Landowner Eparama Turaganivalu said he was pleased to support an initiative that promotes indigenous entrepreneurship and community development.

“There are alot of people from different places in Fiji that live in this village, I helped them because they told me that they wanted to run a business that would support this community”

The new base is expected to improve transport options in the area while providing sustainable livelihood opportunities for residents.