Teen faces robbery charges

[Photo: File]

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody following an alleged robbery and assault of a 42-year-old man in Navua.

The accused is alleged to have assaulted the victim and stolen his mobile phone on the morning of September 5.

He has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused appeared before the Navua Magistrates Court on September 7 and was remanded.

Article continues after advertisement

His case will be recalled on September 21.

The allegations have not been proven in court.