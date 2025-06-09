No unbeaten team in semifinals

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament showcased an unexpected twist during the pool games at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba last weekend.

Unlike previous editions, no team managed to stay unbeaten in the group stages.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says this unprecedented scenario is a sign of the competition’s elevated level.

He says that it’s a rare occurrence in Fijian soccer history for all four semifinalists to have suffered at least one loss during pool play, marking a fresh and thrilling chapter for the tournament.

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Yusuf notes the distinct nature of semifinal football compared to the pool games, anticipating two intense, high-stakes matches.

This shift suggests that the upcoming semifinals will feature fierce competition, with teams hungry to prove themselves on this elevated stage.

The Fiji FA CEO goes on to say that tickets are still available for the semifinals.

The first semifinal between hosts Dayals Steel Ba FC and Global Care Suva FC kicks off at 2:30pm while Stratum/PPCL Rewa battles Nasinu at 4:30pm.

The final is going to be played at 3pm on Sunday and you can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Radio Fiji Two.