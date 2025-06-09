Fiji reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free Pacific

[Photo: File]

Fiji is not expecting nuclear submarine hubs to be established in the Pacific under its 10-year security plan with Australia.

The issue was raised during a discussion on the Vuvale Union Treaty between Fiji and Australia and Australia’s involvement in the AUKUS security partnership with the United

Kingdom and the United States.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence deputy chair, Rinesh Sharma today questioned about whether Australia’s plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines could lead

to increased nuclear activity in the Pacific.

Questions were also raised about the possible impact of radioactive waste on Fiji’s waters and marine environment.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Acting Deputy Secretary Anare Leweniqila says Pacific countries remain committed to the Treaty of Rarotonga, which establishes

the South Pacific as a nuclear-free zone.

“In relation to the question around nuclear capabilities, I think the Pacific has enforced the Rarotonga Treaty, which prohibits the entry into Fiji waters into the Pacific. So

we have all signed up to the treaty. And I think in terms of looking at those capabilities, I think the Pacific is in solidarity with the Raratonga Treaty.”

Leweniqila says Australia, as a member of the Pacific Islands Forum, respects the treaty.