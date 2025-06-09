Drua recruit set for Lautoka debut

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua signing and former Melbourne Rebels forward, Angelo Smith will make his Skipper Cup and Lautoka debut this weekend.

Smith has been named at lock for Lautoka’s Round 6 clash against Ba at Vinod Patel Ground on Saturday.

The powerful lock, who brings Super Rugby experience, is expected to add strength and composure to the Lautoka pack as they look to climb the table.

He joins a starting XV captained by Vilame Senileba and also featuring Drua utility backline Sikeli Rabitu.

The Lautoka lineup includes Seru Masi, Atunaisa Uluimoala, Lemeki Racule, Eroni Leone, Gabby Ratu, Ron Kurulase, Kelemete Katudrau, Mesake Beranaliva, Rusiata Matai, Jolame Nasilasila, Sikeli Rabitu, Meli Rumaskakea, and Jerry Tavai.

On the bench, Lautoka have depth with Alipate Toko, Samu Soqovata, Sireli Guivalu, Savenaca Raturaga, Saimoni Qaranivalu, Drua halfback Peni Matawalu, Apimeleki Nasalo, and Eliki Naikusa.

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday.

