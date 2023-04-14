Drua home tickets made more available

Rugby fans can now purchase tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home matches from any Shop N Save Supermarket.

It will retail grass and concrete embankment tickets for the remaining four home matches in Lautoka and Suva.

Branches in Namaka, Votualevu, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Nadi will sell grass embankment tickets for the matches against the Blues and Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park.

Its branches in Nabua, Valelevu, Makoi, Nakasi and Lami will sell grass and concrete embankment tickets for matches against the Hurricanes and the Reds at HFC Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Drua will take on Brumbies today at 9.35pm in round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.